Creative Planning increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,841 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, up from 18,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94M shares traded or 699.67% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 98.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 48,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,290 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 49,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 10.09 million shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $26.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 18,189 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $99 target in Monday, July 16 report. JP Morgan maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, January 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, April 10. As per Monday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Thursday, February 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 25. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 31 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 7,999 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Regions Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 12,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 354,235 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.28% or 53,461 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 200 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 648 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 17,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 10,258 were accumulated by Synovus. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 0.64% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 46,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 224,974 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. 35,000 shares valued at $3.26 million were sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold IVZ shares while 153 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 308.00 million shares or 1.69% more from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hartford Invest holds 45,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 340,500 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 698,825 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 271,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 32,395 shares. Ci Invs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.08% or 1.29M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.05% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). D E Shaw Incorporated holds 133,494 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $291.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,350 shares to 91,521 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,931 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 17 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Invesco had 100 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Friday, September 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IVZ in report on Monday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of IVZ in report on Friday, October 14 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.