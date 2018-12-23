Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 57.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 7,750 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock declined 17.14%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 5,800 shares with $443,000 value, down from 13,550 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $18.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 267 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 319 sold and reduced positions in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 410.78 million shares, down from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Anadarko Petroleum Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 17 to 9 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 253 Increased: 187 New Position: 80.

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 12,220 shares to 671,948 valued at $18.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 6,670 shares and now owns 200,535 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by JP Morgan. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “PayPal Stock Is a Winner When You Use This Pairs Strategy – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial -1.7% as Q3 EPS misses consensus by 1 cent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 6,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company holds 0.13% or 20,420 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 559,189 shares. Motco holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co has 2,622 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability Corp has 51,939 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 41,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,455 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fil Limited invested in 0.15% or 1.33M shares. Quantum Capital owns 40,486 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 6,473 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.79 million for 6.78 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 9.64 million shares traded or 121.60% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) has risen 7.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days Left Before Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Will Start Trading Ex-Dividend, Is It Worth Buying? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APC, NBL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tough energy proposals fail in Colorado, Washington – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 7.36% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for 412,300 shares. Mitchell Group Inc owns 515,788 shares or 6.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 5.65% invested in the company for 209,561 shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 5.54% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 413,309 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 366.67% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.18 per share. APC’s profit will be $423.60M for 12.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.