Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 240.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 40,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 57,703 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.02 million, up from 16,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/05/2018 – Cigna at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Cigna buying Express Scripts isn’t likely to cause a revolution but it makes sense; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 05/04/2018 – America’s Favorite TV Doctors of America Are Now On-Call; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Trading Activity Surges to Almost 34 Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS IN REGULATORY FILING ON EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M. Another trade for 2,907 shares valued at $223,403 was sold by Campion Andrew. 5,741 shares were sold by Hill Elliott, worth $448,774. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A also sold $1.36M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $11.86 million were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv reported 343,839 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 2,538 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 4.43 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,083 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 458,643 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Burney Co owns 25,862 shares. Ionic Mgmt Limited holds 12,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Community Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.37% stake. 7,623 were accumulated by First Merchants. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 2.10 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 38.73 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $180.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A Pillar Of Growth Amidst Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 28. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. DA Davidson maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, December 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Kelsey Advisory Group given on Monday, August 24. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 4. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 23. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Monday, December 5. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 19. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 28 report.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,505 shares to 3,735 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,325 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 13. Piper Jaffray maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. Jefferies maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $177 target in Monday, May 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, December 13. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 4. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 1.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.21 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider Triplett Michael W sold $605,253. Shares for $4.51M were sold by Sadler Jason D.