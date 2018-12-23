Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Its Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) Stake; Last Week Dana (DAN) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dana Holding had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rating on Monday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $2500 target. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Thursday, October 18 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 26. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) stake by 68.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Augustine Asset Management Inc acquired 22,719 shares as Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 55,960 shares with $3.28M value, up from 33,241 last quarter. Western Digital (Wdc) now has $10.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, October 29 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $74 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WDC in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. Evercore downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, September 4 to “In-Line” rating. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, July 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Assocs Oh holds 0.61% or 169,062 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Com holds 31,813 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% or 258,338 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 153,625 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 94,635 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,951 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 308,355 shares. Sei Investments Communication has 295,841 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.48% stake. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 500 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 798 shares. Qvt Fincl LP invested in 0.42% or 27,900 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability stated it has 26,538 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 24,938 shares. 1,681 shares were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E, worth $80,148 on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 132.50 million shares or 0.35% less from 132.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Company has 16,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 4.06M shares. 4.21M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 70,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.06 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 20,819 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 11,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 55,249 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 78,301 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 740,521 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 1.48M shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 62,283 shares. Weber Alan W reported 5.26% stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.