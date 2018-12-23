Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 86.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 731,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,137 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08M, down from 841,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 1.33 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85 million shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 13 to “Underperform”. As per Monday, May 14, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Maxim Group. Credit Agricole upgraded the shares of WDC in report on Thursday, July 30 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, March 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Tuesday, September 13. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 27. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 30 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 34,455 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.08 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 1,836 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 3.70M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 7,908 are owned by Wright Invsts. Retail Bank reported 10,885 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Petrus Lta has 3,605 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Paloma reported 104,700 shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 607 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 9,183 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Group Lc accumulated 113,933 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Posts Big Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Over 7% – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mizuho Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Remains Positive On Micron (NASDAQ:MU) – Benzinga” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add Western Digital (WDC) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Western Digital Shareholders Have Nothing to Worry About – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

More important recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “France fines washing machine makers $214 million for price rigging – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Friday, January 26 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Monday, October 26 report. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 15. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Tuesday, October 24 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Monday, September 12.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.30 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.1 per share. WHR’s profit will be $274.36M for 6.10 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.55 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.49% negative EPS growth.