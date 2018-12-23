Aurora Investment Counsel increased Logmein Inc. (LOGM) stake by 32.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired 4,692 shares as Logmein Inc. (LOGM)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Aurora Investment Counsel holds 18,994 shares with $1.69M value, up from 14,302 last quarter. Logmein Inc. now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10 million shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31

Cas Medical Systems Inc (CASM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in Q3 2018. It’s up 2.08, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 4 cut down and sold stock positions in Cas Medical Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.08 million shares, up from 6.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cas Medical Systems Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Lc reported 28,824 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 170,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.14% or 122,975 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Group Inc invested in 105,635 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Ltd Partnership reported 218,345 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Inc Llp invested in 19,861 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 803 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc owns 82,671 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 28,545 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0.01% or 26,112 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform”. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 27. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 to “Sector Perform”. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Battered Technology Stocks That Could Bounce Back in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Stocks That Could Be Google Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NASDAQ:CTXS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Citrix Systems, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 4,514 shares to 12,337 valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 8,509 shares and now owns 16,858 shares. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity. $1.69 million worth of stock was sold by Simon Michael K on Monday, September 10.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in CAS Medical Systems, Inc. for 5.26 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 401,435 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 501,063 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 19,794 shares.

More notable recent CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CASMED to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 5 – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Copa Holdings (CPA) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings Arm Posts Nov’18 Traffic, Cuts Q4 RASM View – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CASMED Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:CASM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CASMED Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:CASM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by CAS Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, makes, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.63 million. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 38,722 shares traded. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASM) has risen 204.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 204.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CASM News: 03/05/2018 – Olympics-IOC to appeal CAS decisions on Russians Legkov, Zubkov; 10/04/2018 – Soccer-Munir appeals to CAS in bid to switch from Spain to Morocco; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yonkers Racing Rtg Same On Empire City Cas Plan; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of CAS Constructors LLC; 16/04/2018 – The 2017 Best Life Science Contract Research Organization (CRO), ChemPartner, Chooses CAS SciFinder® to Enable Closer Collaboration with Customers; 23/04/2018 – DJ CAS Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASM); 22/05/2018 – Hybrid Minerals Inc. Provides Update on the CAS Cobalt/Gold Project; 14/05/2018 – cas medical systems, inc. | fore-sight elite module tissue oximeter | K180003 | 05/10/2018 |; 02/04/2018 – Lex Machina’s Inaugural Product Liability Litigation Report Focuses on Burgeoning Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Cas; 16/05/2018 – FDA Clears CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry OEM Module