America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.40M, down from 125,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 16.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22M, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45M shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. 62,228 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $9.06M. $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6. Ayala John had sold 12,043 shares worth $1.74 million on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 Albinson Brock sold $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,345 shares. The insider Sackman Stuart sold 1,197 shares worth $172,886.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report. Wedbush maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $113.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $82 target. As per Friday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Evercore. On Friday, December 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Topeka Capital Markets. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, December 20 report.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 311,963 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 4.55M are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Cohen Lawrence B reported 2,861 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 12,386 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 62,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 123,366 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company owns 11,114 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny has 769,363 shares. 2,747 were accumulated by Foster Motley Inc. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.51% stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29.41M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 21,658 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $192.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5,700 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $446,092 activity. $158,375 worth of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) was sold by CHANDLER – III DAN M. on Thursday, August 9. $149,845 worth of stock was sold by ROTH ALAN TODD on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam, a Texas-based fund reported 63,515 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 8,249 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 192,374 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2.46 million shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 0.96% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 156,010 shares. Weiss Multi has 486,269 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 40 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 881,827 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 5,744 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Utah Retirement Sys reported 32,962 shares. 4,230 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc L P. Cipher Lp invested in 56,140 shares.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. REG’s profit will be $161.30M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.04% negative EPS growth.