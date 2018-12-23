Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 21,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,663 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.68 million, down from 253,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 4.98 million shares traded or 67.66% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 13/04/2018 – Dow Earns Four 2018 Edison Awards for Breakthrough Technologies; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.53M, down from 38,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 9,959 shares to 22,368 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VIG) by 3,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Dollar Hit by Convergence of Negative News – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 30 November 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Strong Balance Sheet – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. yields hold near 3-month lows after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,658 were reported by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0.32% stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il holds 0.12% or 4,286 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru accumulated 4,768 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 30,862 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 34,015 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.04% or 186,197 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.97% or 271,182 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 124,368 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 3,492 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com invested in 79,000 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,292 shares. Fairview Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,502 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd holds 3,650 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ADP in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $113.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, May 2 with “Sector Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, June 6 report. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 5 by Bank of America.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. On Friday, September 21 the insider Eberhard Michael C sold $1.37 million. Another trade for 8,323 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by Siegmund Jan. Bonarti Michael A had sold 2,372 shares worth $314,670 on Friday, June 29. Ayala John had sold 12,043 shares worth $1.74 million on Friday, August 31. 950 shares valued at $137,507 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Friday, August 31. 10,946 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $1.58 million.

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 8. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Monday, June 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 18. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 14 by Edward Jones. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 1 to “Neutral”.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,461 shares to 408,641 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG JT HON OZK IGCC AQUA EIX PPDF CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ EIX – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 1.16 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Howe And Rusling invested in 1.24% or 110,066 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 182,852 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,975 were reported by Cibc Natl Bank Usa. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 48,298 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pettee Invsts reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lord Abbett & Communications Lc reported 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.11% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.75M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Ltd reported 146,030 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 75,566 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,603 shares.