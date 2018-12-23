Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 175.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $662.00M, up from 1,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,756 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, down from 30,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. The insider Bonarti Michael A sold $337,896. O’Brien Dermot J sold $1.58 million worth of stock. Ayala John sold $1.74M worth of stock. On Friday, August 31 Black Maria sold $901,811 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,216 shares. 62,228 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $9.06 million on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, September 6 the insider McGuire Don sold $166,189.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, December 20 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, May 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, December 5. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Friday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $89 target. Evercore downgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, June 2 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Pershing Square Management Lp owns 11.65% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4.03M shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 43,774 are held by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 52,587 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,705 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Puzo Michael J accumulated 3.81% or 66,966 shares. 780 are held by Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company. Family Capital invested in 1,250 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 4.48% or 47,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $217.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 13 shares to 1,735 shares, valued at $355.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,329 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc, which manages about $278.97 million and $367.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,840 shares to 6,814 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, July 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 30. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. S&P Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, August 16 with “Perform” rating. Drexel Hamilton initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, July 19. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Gru has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 170,398 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Company has 264,689 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,435 shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,188 shares. At Bank invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 16,230 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt reported 12,844 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated holds 6,825 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 12,180 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1,899 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 11,293 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 597,521 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap Mngmt reported 55,503 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings.