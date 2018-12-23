Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1821.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 30,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05 million shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,570 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.79M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06M. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. $581,368 worth of stock was sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. 30,000 shares were sold by MEARS MICHAEL N, worth $2.07 million on Thursday, September 20. Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $288.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 10,825 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 19,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

