Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 33.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 29,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 116,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, up from 87,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 5.54M shares traded or 134.12% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 15.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 13.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,184 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.18M, down from 30,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 298,795 shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 11.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS)

Since August 8, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.38 million activity. 351 shares were sold by Gorski Jeffrey G, worth $79,719 on Wednesday, August 29. Cole Matthew sold $34,089 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Wednesday, August 8.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 11.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.81 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $50.57 million for 19.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.49 actual earnings per share reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LFUS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 22.85 million shares or 1.78% less from 23.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 213,110 shares. Blair William & Comm Il invested in 35,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 8,402 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,218 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 3,612 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 67 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 0.12% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 15,209 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 38,974 shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Profund Advsrs holds 0.02% or 2,903 shares in its portfolio. Advisory holds 10,154 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 39,478 shares. 26,184 are held by Rmb Cap Management Lc.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 477,938 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $21.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 351,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY).

Among 8 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Littelfuse had 21 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by CL King with “Buy” on Thursday, December 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Tuesday, December 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Sidoti. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $215.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of LFUS in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $530.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,475 shares to 155,570 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

