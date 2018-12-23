10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 48,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 611,712 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.66 million, down from 660,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.45 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.09M shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook Lc stated it has 214,551 shares. Parsec Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,616 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management LP stated it has 661,804 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.01% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested in 91,802 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipswich Invest Co Inc owns 27,583 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 139,833 shares. 13,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.81% or 15,936 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,983 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 42,246 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 0.23% stake. Trust Com Of Vermont has 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $446.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 53,586 shares to 112,065 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 28 by Moffett Nathanson. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Monday, October 24 to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 25 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by MoffettNathanson.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Verizon Investors Should Expect Something Special – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Tiffany & Co. had 109 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by SBG Securities on Tuesday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Friday, August 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $76 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Wednesday, July 29 with “Buy”. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, January 20.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $289.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (Call) (NYSE:SKX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks We’re Watching This Week – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: Alphabet and the Marketâ€™s Rally – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “What Tiffanyâ€™s Results Say About the Luxury Market – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tough times for Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tiffany, Chico’s FAS, and J.M. Smucker Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.