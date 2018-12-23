AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to pay $1.47 on Jan 15, 2019; Morgan Stanley Lifted Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake

Morgan Stanley increased Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) stake by 6.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 428,396 shares as Cvr Partners Lp (UAN)’s stock declined 3.89%. The Morgan Stanley holds 6.92M shares with $26.36M value, up from 6.49M last quarter. Cvr Partners Lp now has $368.17M valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 481,884 shares traded or 104.70% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 6.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is expected to pay $1.47 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:AVB) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $1.47 dividend. AvalonBay Communities Inc’s current price of $177.04 translates into 0.83% yield. AvalonBay Communities Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 1.45 million shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Morgan Stanley decreased Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stake by 52,282 shares to 118,934 valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) stake by 18,856 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UAN shares while 8 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 36.25 million shares or 3.11% more from 35.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,000 are held by Aspen Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 5.57 million shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 191,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 33,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 17,753 shares. Greenwich Investment owns 20,781 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 6.92 million shares. Raging Mngmt holds 3.44% or 5.10 million shares in its portfolio. Cna Finance holds 0.4% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 502,664 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 10,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 156,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com stated it has 100,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,500 were reported by Marco Investment Lc. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 19,425 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation stated it has 0.09% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). South State reported 0.1% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.03% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 94,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,449 were reported by Westwood Hldg Group Incorporated. Federated Pa invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Johnson Gru Inc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 63 shares. 209,850 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 2,848 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 1,836 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 43,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 586 shares.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.41 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.