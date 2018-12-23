Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 43,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,340 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.60 million, up from 276,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55M shares traded or 160.36% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 50.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $418,000, down from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, October 30 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, January 9. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $178.0 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, November 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $171.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,954 shares to 10,982 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 54,243 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv accumulated 2,350 shares. 11,394 are owned by Canandaigua Bancorporation &. Dorsey Wright & Associates invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Investment Management reported 3.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.78M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 1,140 are owned by Kistler. Tiger Glob Mgmt Lc holds 602,833 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 8,081 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,600 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 1.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Central Asset Invs And Management (Hk) Limited accumulated 12,550 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California-based Rbf Cap Ltd has invested 1.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,000 shares to 5,915 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,556 activity. Anderson Anthony had sold 1,275 shares worth $133,556.

Among 11 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Avery Dennison had 51 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Aegis Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVY in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 16 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24 to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 27 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 1.