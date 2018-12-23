Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 43,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,340 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.60M, up from 276,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55M shares traded or 79.72% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Parkside Bank & Trust And, Missouri-based fund reported 19 shares. Boys Arnold Commerce reported 4,400 shares stake. Etrade stated it has 11,368 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn has 3.39% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 1,557 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.14% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 40,060 shares stake. Dubuque Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank reported 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 204,956 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.85M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $319,556 activity. $186,000 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was sold by PYOTT DAVID E I on Tuesday, November 27.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Avery Dennison – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Avery Dennison, Ultralife, Belmond, Venator Materials, Bellatrix Exploration, and Atlantic Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnichannel Retailing, An Opportunity For Avery Dennison – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2017. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Avery Dennison had 51 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 20 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by JP Morgan. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Tuesday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 26. JP Morgan upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Monday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 16 by JP Morgan. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 1. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, October 26.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,327 shares to 176,668 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,435 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Mistrust Will Hurt FB Stock – Live Trading News” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Looks Like ‘Dead Money’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.23M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 23. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88M. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $45.85 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $6.87M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. $2.00M worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt reported 0.41% stake. 4,628 were reported by Gyroscope Mgmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company owns 166,852 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,088 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 431,873 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,275 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 8,430 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 6.42 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 80,765 shares. Cls Lc holds 0.05% or 9,809 shares in its portfolio. 2.49M were accumulated by Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Sandler Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,200 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 365,637 shares. J Goldman & Communication LP accumulated 0.07% or 6,170 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $170 target in Thursday, January 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 18 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, November 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, October 11.