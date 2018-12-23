Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 67.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 7,220 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company holds 3,460 shares with $156,000 value, down from 10,680 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 20.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 942 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 3,548 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 4,490 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $72.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. 25,000 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $8.09 million were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A. $3.46 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Tanner Bruce L. 7,250 shares valued at $2.35 million were sold by Lavan Maryanne on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 0.17% or 13,913 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & holds 0.89% or 14,446 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc accumulated 135 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 47,837 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 11,564 shares stake. Mackay Shields owns 76,407 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Advisory has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 57,072 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.99% or 14,000 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Exane Derivatives invested in 3,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 20,814 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.31% or 46,146 shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE) stake by 112,347 shares to 121,242 valued at $9.18M in 2018Q3. It also upped Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 183,083 shares and now owns 183,311 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $370 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $368 target in Wednesday, October 3 report.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23B for 14.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Micron Technology had 16 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, September 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, September 17 report. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 26.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E, worth $5.40 million. Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kemnay Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 134,086 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 167,885 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 618,102 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 146,183 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 6,782 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares. Donald Smith Co has invested 10.81% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Consolidated Invest Grp Ltd Liability owns 183,909 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 35,390 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company reported 169,885 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 79 are held by Willingdon Wealth. Ci Invs holds 2.41M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

