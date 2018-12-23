Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 156.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company acquired 3,580 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 44.72%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company holds 5,870 shares with $1.65M value, up from 2,290 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $79.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 40838.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 25,320 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 25,382 shares with $1.13M value, up from 62 last quarter. Sanofi now has $105.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.46M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics in lmmunology; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $32.48 million activity. Byron Michael had sold 43 shares worth $12,046 on Tuesday, September 4. Kress Colette sold 889 shares worth $229,042. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $24.21 million was sold by JONES HARVEY C. $26.28 million worth of stock was sold by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.51% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dillon & Associate holds 0.87% or 9,326 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 6,427 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 457 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 1,498 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management owns 4,700 shares. Btc Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 3,091 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 6.88M shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt reported 800 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.55% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 314,699 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 2.84% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 55,485 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & accumulated 0.11% or 1,157 shares. Schroder Management Gru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 386,621 shares.

