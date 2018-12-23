Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 43.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 12,300 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 15,700 shares with $5.84M value, down from 28,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country

Aviva Plc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 173.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 61,364 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Aviva Plc holds 96,668 shares with $8.61M value, up from 35,304 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 10.69M shares traded or 240.50% up from the average. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 15/03/2018 – United: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 50,928 shares to 51,200 valued at $2.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) stake by 33,710 shares and now owns 33,800 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 35,273 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 1,558 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,866 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,463 shares. Old National National Bank In has 14,001 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 16,249 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Company owns 696 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,047 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 150,429 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Green Square Ltd owns 2,835 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 7,470 were reported by Garde Capital Inc. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 13,190 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lehman Fin Res holds 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,555 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 66,287 shares. Fairfield Bush Company stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Sands Diana L, worth $1.75 million. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock or 1,640 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $515 target in Thursday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 484,068 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc invested in 2.43% or 185,800 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 45,469 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cipher LP owns 14,795 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 2,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 6,851 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 15 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 2.98% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 699,379 shares.

Aviva Plc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 3,202 shares to 72,294 valued at $15.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 5,296 shares and now owns 76,564 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. United Continental had 25 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 18 by Macquarie Research. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 17. Morgan Stanley maintained United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $76 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, October 18 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 16.