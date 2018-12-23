Aviva Plc Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Last Week

Aviva Plc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 3.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 37,198 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 2.40%. The Aviva Plc holds 1.02 million shares with $43.78 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $59.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Among 11 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 8. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, August 15. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 16 to “Neutral”. See Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $93 New Target: $95 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $97 New Target: $105 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $119 Downgrade

02/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $101 New Target: $104 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Underweight New Target: $114 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $120 Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $94 New Target: $102 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $103 New Target: $108 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86 Upgrade

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Com Il owns 132,154 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Barrett Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 205,487 are owned by Creative Planning. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 86,340 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com accumulated 2.09 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 85,800 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 12,820 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 18.31 million shares. Pecaut And owns 33,596 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 25,100 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 0.17% or 1.14 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley reinitiated Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Monday, September 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $47 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.54 million activity. 27,963 shares valued at $1.21 million were sold by Myers Daniel P. on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $322,845 were sold by Brusadelli Maurizio.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Aviva Plc increased Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 14,062 shares to 142,283 valued at $8.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 126,741 shares and now owns 491,137 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 5.49 million shares traded or 155.89% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.15 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 92,459 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,066 shares. Murphy Management Incorporated invested 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 4,663 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc reported 0.07% stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 43,720 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.5% or 33,018 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,950 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 1,713 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,879 shares. 279 are owned by Arrow Corporation. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Guggenheim Lc reported 275,627 shares.