Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 50.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,250 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $744,000, down from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 42.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.05 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.51 million, up from 8.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 18.07 million shares traded or 346.63% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has declined 8.17% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 79,535 shares to 397,120 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, May 16. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 8 report. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Standpoint Research on Thursday, June 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 20 by Bank of America.

Among 11 analysts covering Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Avon Products Inc. had 36 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) on Tuesday, November 24 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) rating on Monday, September 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $4 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 31 by UBS. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, November 5. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 4 by UBS. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of AVP in report on Monday, September 24 to “Buy” rating. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) on Friday, December 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 4 by Citigroup.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 89,700 shares to 180,300 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,089 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).