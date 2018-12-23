Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 52.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,387 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, up from 8,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $968,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83 million shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS 90-DAY DELAY IN STARTING NEW HAVANA ROUTES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE CONCLUDES REMARKS AT WOLFE TRANSPORTATION CONFERENCE

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.32 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $109.72M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Axel Capital Management Llc, which manages about $80.05 million and $112.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $330,100 activity. HNAT JAMES G sold $115,800 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, September 13. St George Martin J had sold 3,000 shares worth $58,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 300 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 42,067 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 779,010 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 585,053 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Curbstone Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 54,250 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 25,000 were reported by Advent Cap Mngmt De. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 71,591 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 4.15M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 446,400 are owned by Smith Graham L P. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Street holds 0.01% or 7.90M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.55 million activity. Jilla Rustom also sold $218,750 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares. 8,696 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $716,347 were sold by POLLI GREGORY. KELLY DENIS F also sold $132,641 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $948.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 5,345 shares to 77,606 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 991,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

