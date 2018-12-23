Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 7.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.11 million, up from 62,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 4.50 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 42.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 21.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 628,037 shares traded or 110.93% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 3.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store

Among 2 analysts covering Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lands’ End had 2 analyst reports since September 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 26 by CL King.

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "LVMH: 2018 Interim dividend – Nasdaq" on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Lands' End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq" published on December 03, 2018, Cnbc.com published: "Dow dives 400 points to end its worst week in 10 years – CNBC" on December 21, 2018.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $204.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (NYSE:BRT) by 161,100 shares to 248,900 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,371 shares to 67,795 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,002 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).