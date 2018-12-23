B&G Foods (BGS) to pay $0.48 on Jan 30, 2019; Japan Equity Fund Has 1.89 Sentiment

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) is expected to pay $0.48 on Jan 30, 2019. (NYSE:BGS) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.48 dividend. B&G Foods Inc’s current price of $29.38 translates into 1.62% yield. B&G Foods Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 1, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.17 million shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.56, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 17 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 9 cut down and sold equity positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 9.47 million shares, up from 9.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 681,885 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.63 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.85% invested in the company for 286,101 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.4% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 835,216 shares.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 53,201 shares traded or 94.58% up from the average. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has declined 17.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.98% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,277 activity.

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.

