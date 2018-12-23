Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Cintas (CTAS) Position By $14.10 Million; Ametek (AME) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Ametek Inc (AME) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 222 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 185 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ametek Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 188.53 million shares, down from 190.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ametek Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 161 Increased: 162 New Position: 60.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 25.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 71,565 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock declined 20.01%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 207,612 shares with $41.07M value, down from 279,177 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $16.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29M shares traded or 189.06% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 163,091 shares to 191,400 valued at $20.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 1.70M shares. Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. Barclays Capital maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. AME’s profit will be $194.97M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 3.93% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. for 529,008 shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv owns 90,653 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendel Money Management has 2.39% invested in the company for 31,185 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 107,853 shares.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 2.62M shares traded or 63.82% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (AME) has declined 0.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. It has a 18.86 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry.