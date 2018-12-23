Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 170 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 184 sold and reduced their stock positions in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 57.30 million shares, down from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 156 Increased: 104 New Position: 66.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Seattle Genetics (SGEN) stake by 5.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 734,319 shares as Seattle Genetics (SGEN)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 13.49 million shares with $1.04 billion value, down from 14.22 million last quarter. Seattle Genetics now has $8.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 1.43 million shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 5.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SGEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 158.11 million shares or 1.19% less from 160.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Management reported 215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 3,738 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 296,700 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 681,638 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Prudential Inc reported 7,451 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd holds 9,238 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 29,900 shares. Archon Prns Lc reported 74,000 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 36,240 shares. The Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Piedmont Inv holds 7,755 shares. 7,364 are owned by Shell Asset.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seattle Genetics to hold investor and analyst event on December 3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Covanta Holding, Zscaler, Avaya, Seattle Genetics, Viad, and Canada Goose â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Seattle Genetics Highlights Additional Analyses from ECHELON-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Newly Diagnosed Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma at ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics Highlights Multiple Data Sets Evaluating the Combination of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) and Opdivo® (Nivolumab) at ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Takeda Report Positive Data from Phase 3 ECHELON-2 Clinical Trial for ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $13.47 million activity. LIU JEAN I also sold $306,058 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares. On Monday, October 8 SIEGALL CLAY B sold $1.56M worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 20,148 shares. $410,502 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was sold by HIMES VAUGHN B on Monday, August 27. Shares for $236,204 were sold by Cline Darren S on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $402,856 were sold by SIMPSON TODD E on Monday, August 27.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 5,891 shares to 320,140 valued at $29.60 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Copa Holdings S A (NYSE:CPA) stake by 253,414 shares and now owns 3.17 million shares. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was raised too.

Sib Llc holds 15.94% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for 150,354 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 457,407 shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.54% invested in the company for 595,606 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 3.47% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 24,306 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 3.6% on Upbeat Q4 LTL Segment Update – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion (ODFL) is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.02 million shares traded or 54.35% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $9.76 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.06 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.