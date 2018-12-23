Bainco International Investors decreased Carbonite Inc Com (CARB) stake by 20.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors sold 10,000 shares as Carbonite Inc Com (CARB)’s stock declined 35.50%. The Bainco International Investors holds 37,631 shares with $1.34M value, down from 47,631 last quarter. Carbonite Inc Com now has $832.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.25M shares traded or 142.06% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:BQCNF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. BQCNF’s SI was 1,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 1,600 shares previously. It closed at $725 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important BQE CANT VAUDOISE (OTCMKTS:BQCNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Banque Cantonale Vaudoise 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise provides a range of financial services in Vaud Canton, rest of Switzerland, European Union, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate Banking, and Asset Management and Trading. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers current and savings accounts, credit cards, and home loans, as well as mortgage and other loans; and a range of banking products, such as investments, financial planning services, and trading through its online platform.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 32 selling transactions for $30.03 million activity. SHEER DANIELLE sold 5,193 shares worth $155,790. The insider FRIEND DAVID sold 698,080 shares worth $26.18M. 6,218 shares valued at $173,544 were sold by KRASNOW TODD on Thursday, November 15. $31,590 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Mellinger Paul S.. Shares for $47,628 were sold by Mohan Deepak on Monday, October 29. 1,612 shares were sold by FOLGER ANTHONY, worth $67,059. $55,140 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was bought by Daniels Scott Andrew on Tuesday, November 13.

Bainco International Investors increased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,854 shares to 136,744 valued at $30.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Chubb Limited Com stake by 2,470 shares and now owns 75,502 shares. Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 56,973 shares stake. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 35,416 shares. Ami Asset Corp owns 324,322 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 88,745 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Prelude Cap Ltd holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 1,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 222,508 shares. Alphaone Inv Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,357 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 2,220 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 1,738 shares stake. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.38 million shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp invested in 451,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 29,674 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carbonite had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) rating on Thursday, July 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $38 target. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 61.11% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CARB’s profit will be $10.02 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

