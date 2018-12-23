Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 24.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,426 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43 million shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 53.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 175,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,198 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70M, down from 325,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19M worth of stock or 225,000 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9,580 shares to 25,489 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, April 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Langenberg to “Buy” on Monday, November 13. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 14. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, November 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sabal Com stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Telos Incorporated accumulated 17,313 shares. Security National Trust accumulated 64,830 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co reported 156,881 shares stake. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has 0.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Citizens Northern reported 13,546 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 9,724 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 2,710 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 12,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 98,648 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.17% or 193,697 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3.75M shares. Enterprise Finance Ser owns 71,850 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 32,957 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp has $21 highest and $15 lowest target. $18.39’s average target is 27.62% above currents $14.41 stock price. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 23 by JMP Securities. Wedbush upgraded the shares of NRZ in report on Thursday, January 18 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 13. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Thursday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $15.50 target. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 20 report. Compass Point downgraded New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Wednesday, May 18 to “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 26 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 6. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Piper Jaffray.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $889.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 5,905 shares to 616,202 shares, valued at $115.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,723 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 353,908 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 500 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 75,706 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 329,659 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 476,760 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 3.10M shares. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 229,300 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 10,100 shares. Schroder Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Millennium Limited Com has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 694,730 shares. Chicago Equity Lc has 0.35% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Chesley Taft Lc reported 39,525 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 950 shares stake. Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).