Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 24.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,426 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41M, up from 28,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. On Monday, August 27 Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,000 shares. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 15 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 2. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Friday, March 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 10 with “Overweight”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, September 12. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17.50 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by FBR Capital. As per Sunday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 11.4%-Yielding Top-Shelf Mortgage REIT Is A Strong Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massive Stock Stampede Creates Opportunity To Buy This Quality 12.4%-Yielding Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Unique mREIT Offers A Unique Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential: Attractive 11.2% Yield, But Know The Big Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Smart Income Investors Should Buy The Drop Of This Top-Shelf 11.3%-Yielding Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

