Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 42.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 8,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,364 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92M, up from 19,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18 million shares traded or 113.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,710 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.19 million, down from 85,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29,400 shares to 105,628 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $714.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 11,525 shares to 128,331 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,957 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold (GLD).

