Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 16,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,832 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.44 million, up from 42,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Com (LH) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.98M, up from 54,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. On Monday, November 5 ANDERSON KERRII B sold $604,162 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $552.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,929 shares to 17,137 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Insrnce Etf (IAK) by 7,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7,579 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $65.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 84,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06M shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. 1,681 Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares with value of $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E.