Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 25.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 250,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 726,989 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.83 million, down from 977,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 2.38 million shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 71.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 177,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 72,188 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99 million, down from 249,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.13 million shares traded or 96.00% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has risen 213.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bain Pub Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 905,460 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.32% or 375,000 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,378 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 149,333 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc has 546,448 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 73,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 16,045 were reported by Citadel Ltd Llc. Northern Trust Corp reported 2.53 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 4.02 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $376.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 53,315 shares to 675,849 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NYT’s profit will be $51.13 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.67% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $12.90 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider TOBEN DOREEN A sold $14,010. On Monday, November 5 DENHAM ROBERT E sold $97,226 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 3,492 shares. $304,823 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Thompson Mark.

Among 7 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. New York Times had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Singular Research initiated The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) rating on Thursday, February 9. Singular Research has “Sell” rating and $7.80 target. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by TheStreet. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 10. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by J.P. Morgan. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 11 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Among 10 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 28 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 19 with “Sell”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ATRA in report on Monday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 5. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by William Blair. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, March 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 18 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by JMP Securities.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 21 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $310,479 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $73,600 was made by Koppikar Utpal on Friday, July 27. $1.27M worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 21,374 shares valued at $777,586 was sold by Gallagher Carol Giltner. On Wednesday, November 7 MARCUS JOEL S sold $363,500 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATRA shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 44.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 54,640 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West Management LP reported 0.48% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Ma reported 6.25M shares. Td Asset invested in 45,489 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 141,615 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 240,948 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 46,366 shares. 100 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Com. California-based Old West Inv Management Llc has invested 0.17% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Polar Llp accumulated 100,000 shares. 27,828 are owned by Inc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owns 2,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-1.31 earnings per share, down 13.91% or $0.16 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.55% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd by 2,246 shares to 16,946 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

