Among 4 analysts covering New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Oriental Education had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. See New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) latest ratings:

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105 New Target: $55 Downgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $100 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $113 New Target: $98 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.30 dividend. BancFirst Corp’s current price of $50.50 translates into 0.59% yield. BancFirst Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 154,934 shares traded or 225.77% up from the average. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 5.17% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $501,366 activity. RAINBOLT H E bought $63,250 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. SEAT DAVID sold $14,007 worth of stock or 218 shares. Gish Mark sold $95,790 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Lawrence Kevin sold $80,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.83 million shares or 1.53% more from 10.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Lc accumulated 101,043 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Limited Company Ct holds 229,005 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 85,922 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 9,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 35,119 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 27,978 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 374,344 shares. 16,676 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,409 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,818 shares. 41,961 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Ohio-based Bowling Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Blackrock reported 1.26 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% stake.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. The firm operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour divisions. It has a 31.31 P/E ratio. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.