Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS) had a decrease of 6.05% in short interest. BRQS’s SI was 40,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.05% from 43,000 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s short sellers to cover BRQS’s short positions. The SI to Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.54%. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 216 shares traded. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has declined 34.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN; 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES; 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) formed wedge down with $4.10 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.36 share price. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has $71.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 13.18 million shares traded or 49.46% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 24/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income EUR8.45B; 17/04/2018 – TEMENOS SAYS OPENBANK EXTENDS TEMENOS PARTNERSHIP WITH WEALTHSUITE : SANTANDER’S FULLY FLEDGED DIGITAL BANK SELECTS TEMENOS SOFTWARE TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Santander Bank Wins Internet Advertising Award for its Business Banking Microsite; 12/04/2018 – Santander’s blockchain-powered foreign exchange platform is currently live in Spain, the U.K., Brazil and Poland; 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate To 4.75%; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Banco Santander $Benchmark Sr Non-Pfd 5Y Fxd/FRN, 10Y; 06/03/2018 – Mexican Billionaire Seeks Santander Data in Banco Popular Fight; 21/05/2018 – SANTANDER CHAIRMAN BOTIN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH SER RADIO; 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank and Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Host 18th Annual Economic Outlook Event for Rhode Island Business Lea; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SPAIN’S RATINGS TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; THE OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

More notable recent Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Borqs Technologies Reports Q3 2018 Results Nasdaq:BRQS – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Down 10% in 3 Months: Is a Turnaround Likely? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HanesBrands (HBI) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $103.93 million. The firm develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It has a 107.1 P/E ratio. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications.