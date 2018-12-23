Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.59M, down from 179,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 34,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.98 million, down from 407,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 9 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 7 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform” on Friday, January 29.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s Changes to Broker Pay Threaten Stability â€” But Itâ€™s No Reason to Sell BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsec Fincl Management holds 0.06% or 32,002 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 150,000 are held by Jbf Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Advsrs invested in 0.52% or 200,000 shares. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 28,037 shares. Barr E S & Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Capital Mngmt reported 258,371 shares. Alps reported 0.03% stake. Duncker Streett And Communications invested in 135,437 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 9.31% or 20.00M shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Ltd has 162,100 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Delphi Ma invested in 1.01% or 53,510 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,714 shares to 23,273 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 112,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, June 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Johnson Rice. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, April 19.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Fish Kathleen B sold $860,407 worth of stock or 10,342 shares. Another trade for 1,062 shares valued at $99,828 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 16. Shares for $1.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. $276,951 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. $21.03 million worth of stock was sold by Moeller Jon R on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Monday, November 12.