Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP) by 6.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 9,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,242 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97M, down from 149,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1876.53% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Establishes Conflicts Committee to Review Proposal; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/04/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEP.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – FDA: Voluntary Medical Device Safety Alert: SPECTRA OPTIA APHERESIS SYSTEM Posted: 4/23/2018; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS OF $0.75125 PER UNIT, AN INCREASE OF 1.25 CENTS OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL; 16/03/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Does Not Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 377,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.20M, down from 927,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,967 shares to 102,862 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 262,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).

Analysts await Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Spectra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.34% more from 49.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 0% or 10,269 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 125,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset has invested 1.49% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Alps Advisors Incorporated owns 7.20M shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Van Eck Corporation reported 0% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Raymond James Tru Na reported 8,422 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Mai Capital Management accumulated 22,046 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 146,306 shares. 753,957 are owned by River Road Asset. 7,935 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability. Btr Capital Management holds 8,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Spectra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SEP), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Spectra Energy Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Mitsubishi UFJ. UBS maintained Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) rating on Thursday, December 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $45.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 13. The stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 7. JP Morgan reinitiated Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) on Friday, June 23 with “Overweight” rating.

More important recent Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Spectra Energy Partners declares $0.77625 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectra Energy: Almost Back To Breakeven – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spectra Energy: Sell That Volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 312,930 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Mngmt accumulated 329,464 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc reported 45,947 shares. Saturna Capital holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Boltwood Capital has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,352 shares. S&Co invested in 142,404 shares or 0.47% of the stock. First Fincl In has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Services Gp has 9.50M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 12.27M shares. Cardinal Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 3,600 shares. 1.13M are held by Capital Growth Mngmt Lp. Brandes Investment Partners Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 3.57M shares. Afam Capital holds 267,436 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 30. Societe Generale downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Tuesday, January 9 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, September 1. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Vetr upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $18.59 target in Monday, August 24 report. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31.