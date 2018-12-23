Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 105,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.39 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 13.11M shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 9.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 31,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 292,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.63 million, down from 323,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc holds 284,919 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 29,334 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc accumulated 4,200 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.04% or 641,221 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd stated it has 8.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Summit Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 100,875 shares. First Fincl Bank And Of Newtown has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,379 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 61,838 shares. 73,024 were reported by Thomasville Bancorporation. Roanoke Asset Mngmt invested in 2.7% or 204,423 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 82,942 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Principal Fin owns 15.26 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp by 64,080 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $29.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 191,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 16 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 25.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: Bank of America to make downtown Orlando office move – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – As New Week Begins, Markets Still Seem To Be Playing “D” Amid Host of Earnings – Benzinga” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX), 10 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Seagate Technology Plc had 151 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, January 25. UBS maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) rating on Wednesday, March 23. UBS has “Sell” rating and $24 target. On Thursday, April 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Monday, January 29. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STX in report on Tuesday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 29 report. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Seagate (STX) in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Seagate Technology (STX) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, STX – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Seagate (STX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Delinc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4,462 shares to 208,310 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 15,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 542,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 68,300 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. 6,470 were accumulated by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Reilly Financial Limited Co accumulated 160 shares. 228,485 are held by 13D Ltd Liability Company. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 80 shares. Ajo Lp holds 598,451 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Freestone Capital Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Element Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation invested 0.12% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 188,621 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 5 sales for $83.00 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $49.22 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 931,882 shares. LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 30,000 shares worth $1.32M. Shares for $561,850 were sold by Scolnick Kathryn R..