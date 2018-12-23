Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to pay $0.04 on Jan 11, 2019; Last Week First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Coverage

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) is expected to pay $0.04 on Jan 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOCH) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current price of $10.91 translates into 0.37% yield. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 45,284 shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 8.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings

Among 2 analysts covering First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Foundation had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. See First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) latest ratings:

21/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $19 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21.5 Downgrade

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.42 million activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $87,560 was made by BRAKKE JAMES G on Wednesday, August 29. 1,000 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares with value of $16,360 were bought by DEPILLO DAVID S. MICHEL JOHN also sold $228,620 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $325,000 was made by HAKOPIAN JOHN on Thursday, November 15. $54,833 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was bought by Corbett Martha N. on Friday, August 24. 30,000 shares valued at $491,616 were sold by KELLER ULRICH E. JR on Wednesday, November 7. KAVANAUGH SCOTT F sold $327,720 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $543.55 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 458,666 shares traded or 113.04% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.98, from 2.42 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 25.23 million shares or 8.97% more from 23.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 789,587 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt invested in 0% or 206,895 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 0.13% or 252,303 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 427,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 24,036 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Interest Grp Inc reported 25,275 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Amer Money Lc holds 11,657 shares. Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa owns 522,668 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Teton stated it has 48,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 255,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 33,942 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 3.99M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 10,037 shares.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $501,701 activity. The insider Muttera Robert H bought 1,000 shares worth $11,470. 5,000 shares valued at $54,756 were bought by TULLIS LYLE L on Thursday, December 6. SILBERSTEIN KARL L bought $34,300 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on Tuesday, October 23. $114,875 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was bought by Sundquist James A on Tuesday, October 23. $28,750 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were bought by Gibson Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 4 investors sold Bank of Commerce Holdings shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.83 million shares or 0.45% less from 8.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 76,867 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,262 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 0% or 12,012 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 35,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Jcsd Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.1% or 269,593 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 66,080 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 39,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.8% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). 23,694 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 254,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset owns 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 132,100 shares.