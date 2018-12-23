Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 4,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,463 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.28M, up from 284,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,123 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.23 million, up from 391,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.03M shares traded or 143.17% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $389.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 9,919 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $344.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 22,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 271,326 shares. Hl Services Lc accumulated 3,964 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 47,781 shares. Amp Cap owns 7,731 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis has 70,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mawer Management Limited holds 0.17% or 265,700 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 45,999 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 126,640 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 35,261 shares. Visionary Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 3,617 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 29,646 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,564 shares.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex: Undervalued After Post-Earnings Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $37.88 million activity. $51,060 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by Witt Marshall on Monday, October 1. POLK DENNIS sold $192,415 worth of stock. Shares for $55,703 were sold by LEUNG SIMON. Another trade for 122,202 shares valued at $9.56 million was made by SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD on Friday, October 19. $232,864 worth of stock was sold by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT on Tuesday, October 23. MURAI KEVIN M had sold 3,300 shares worth $256,203 on Friday, October 26.

Among 11 analysts covering SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. SYNNEX had 37 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Needham maintained the shares of SNX in report on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 8 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $150.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Cross Research to “Hold”. CLSA downgraded SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Thursday, October 29 to “Underperform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 94,140 shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J, worth $8.81 million on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 5,400 shares valued at $496,274 was bought by TILTON GLENN F. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, December 12. $3.82M worth of stock was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 57,953 shares to 60,883 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 12,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,957 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, July 28. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, September 25. UBS maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, July 30 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 99,629 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 1.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Economic Planning Gp Incorporated Adv accumulated 0.1% or 2,908 shares. Westchester Mgmt reported 110,433 shares stake. 104,347 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 47,521 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services has 1.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Advsrs Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,059 shares. Opus Investment Management accumulated 66,900 shares. Victory reported 332,234 shares. M&R Capital, a New York-based fund reported 26,087 shares. Vestor Cap Llc holds 0.33% or 17,921 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 217,096 shares or 0.56% of the stock.