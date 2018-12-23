Bank Of Stockton Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position; Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Shorts Decreased By 0.79%

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. ATLC’s SI was 840,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 847,500 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 91 days are for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s short sellers to cover ATLC’s short positions. The SI to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s float is 19.77%. The stock increased 12.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 3,958 shares traded. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) has risen 35.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Bank Of Stockton increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 68.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton acquired 953 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 2,343 shares with $871,000 value, up from 1,390 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 573 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 33,000 shares. 10,269 are owned by Prio Wealth L P. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication owns 14,992 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.54% or 17,850 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, First Fin In has 0.59% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept invested in 2,949 shares or 0.48% of the stock. At State Bank holds 5,906 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Security National Tru Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 5,832 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0.36% stake. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,520 shares. Cypress Lc stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, November 29. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Announces Signed Commitment with flyadeal for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets in Deal Valued Up to $5.9B – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Boeing Going Down With The Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787 Cancellations: A Nightmare? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E. Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 3 investors sold Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.10 million shares or 8.93% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 471 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 1,493 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 10,300 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 62,112 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 18,829 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com has 71,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 10,594 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 4,104 shares. Css Ltd Com Il owns 104,410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). 14,791 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC).

More notable recent Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Credit Suisse to Support the Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” published on June 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Atlanticus Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Sale Of $167.3 Million Asset Backed Securitization To Support The Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Atlanticus Holdings Corp For: Jun 13 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.74 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It currently has negative earnings. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.