Bank Of Stockton decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 23.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock declined 3.61%. The Bank Of Stockton holds 9,034 shares with $1.17M value, down from 11,769 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $30.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.52 million shares traded or 155.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours

Among 3 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, October 4. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. See Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

04/10/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $114 New Target: $140 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Bank Of Stockton increased Ishares: S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) stake by 8,764 shares to 252,604 valued at $22.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) stake by 5,510 shares and now owns 62,112 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.15M for 10.01 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Travelers Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. Citigroup downgraded The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Friday, October 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $134 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 19.

The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 35.07 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $63.30 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Brown Michael J, worth $2.41 million on Wednesday, August 29. The insider WELLER RICK sold 19,007 shares worth $1.84 million. $2.15 million worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was sold by Bruckner Martin L. on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 50,922 shares valued at $6.09M was sold by Caponecchi Kevin J. NEWMAN JEFFREY B had sold 5,000 shares worth $560,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Euronet Worldwide, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 2,167 shares. Next Finance stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 26,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 7,486 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 174,867 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 5,771 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Patten Grp Inc has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership holds 16,709 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sit Invest has 0.14% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 55,950 shares. Amer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Boston Lc invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,174 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc reported 47,557 shares.

