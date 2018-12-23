Bank Of The Ozarks decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 38.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The Ozarks sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $576,000, down from 13,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 31,906 were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Jupiter Asset Mgmt stated it has 141,455 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 656,413 are owned by Citigroup. Renaissance Lc stated it has 6.63 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 5,050 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,646 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough reported 4,822 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 345,909 shares. Btim Corp reported 583,501 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 33,864 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 20.36 million shares. 26,780 were accumulated by Tctc Limited Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 21,867 shares stake.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by BNP Paribas. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, November 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $74.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by MOISON FRANCK J, worth $978,572 on Monday, August 13. Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28M worth of stock. On Tuesday, September 11 Shotts Philip G. sold $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 462 shares. Shares for $737,863 were sold by Deoras Mukul on Monday, August 13. The insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold 1,015 shares worth $68,060.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Another trade for 240,000 shares valued at $48.42M was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $871,068. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $8.52 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 38,085 shares worth $6.33 million on Tuesday, September 11. 10,000 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $2.00M.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, March 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 15 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by Credit Suisse.