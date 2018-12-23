Bank Of The West increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 6,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.93 million, up from 94,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (Put) (TRI) by 188.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 150,500 shares as the company's stock rose 13.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 230,500 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Thomson Reuters Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 835,951 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 14.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.88% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Thomson Reuters had 54 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Zacks. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, September 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Monday, May 14. The stock of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 26. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold TRI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 163.50 million shares or 4.01% more from 157.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 31 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Northern Corp stated it has 547,997 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,630 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). 93 are held by Whittier Communications Of Nevada. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 550,655 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 107,086 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.1% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Zacks Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 727,503 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP holds 545,808 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 847,471 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (ACWI) by 2.62M shares to 625,700 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 147,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,587 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gibraltar Mngmt has invested 3.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 631,451 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management accumulated 0.62% or 45,428 shares. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated reported 6,867 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited holds 0.82% or 6.11 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 5,364 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Llc owns 15,297 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.04M shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Stifel Financial holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.12 million shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 35.39M shares. Rfg Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 34,042 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md has 3.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,773 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 147,104 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, August 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 14. As per Tuesday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 6. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, November 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. Shares for $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $3.24 million were sold by Tan Irving. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. The insider Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $854.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,850 shares to 16,488 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,971 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).