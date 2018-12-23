Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 8.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 4,637 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 52,000 shares with $10.96 million value, down from 56,637 last quarter. 3M Co now has $107.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

CLICKS GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) had a decrease of 10.71% in short interest. CLCGY’s SI was 2,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.71% from 2,800 shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 0 days are for CLICKS GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)’s short sellers to cover CLCGY’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 4,212 shares traded. Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 28. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $220 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $274,752 were sold by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.90 million shares. At Bank & Trust invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martingale Asset LP owns 40,575 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carderock Mngmt reported 7,589 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,940 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru reported 113,986 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Company holds 4,677 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cambridge owns 87,401 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 69,113 shares. Violich Capital Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,024 shares. Andra Ap has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1,057 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 6,602 shares. Missouri-based Bush Odonnell Invest Advsrs has invested 4.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and wellness products in South Africa. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm operates through Retail and Distribution divisions. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. It operates a retail pharmacy chain with 400 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Another recent and important Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Opportunities And Risks In The Biotechnology Industry: 2 Companies In South Africa – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2015.