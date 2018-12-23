Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) stake by 1.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 6,232 shares as Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 447,107 shares with $76.10 million value, up from 440,875 last quarter. Accenture Ltd Cl A now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24 million shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 11.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 66,630 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 627,658 shares with $20.73M value, up from 561,028 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $25.59B valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. 10,516 shares valued at $354,179 were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23. 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, November 28. 36,000 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Spdr Series Trust (XRT) stake by 17,470 shares to 79,602 valued at $4.06 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 7,537 shares and now owns 208,140 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions holds 3,273 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Company accumulated 6,815 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Family Trust Company invested in 39,622 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Sarasin Llp has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 1.58M shares. 1,616 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. 5,284 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 74,757 were reported by Cipher L P. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 264,153 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 25,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York has invested 0.59% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $175 target in Monday, September 24 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 28. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, June 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 25. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

