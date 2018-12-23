Blackrock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BPK) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 10 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal 2018 Term Trust. The funds in our database now have: 6.61 million shares, up from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal 2018 Term Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 3 New Position: 7.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 38.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 3,800 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 13,700 shares with $7.86 million value, up from 9,900 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $50.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $232.42 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 82.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 21,458 shares traded. Blackrock Municipal 2018 Term T (BPK) has risen 1.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Blackrock Municipal 2018 Term T for 4.72 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 154,050 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corp has 0.14% invested in the company for 37,800 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.12% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,500 shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 149,100 shares to 6,600 valued at $511,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 14,750 shares and now owns 117,330 shares. First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $59.70 million activity. GUTHART GARY S also sold $15.24 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. $451,170 worth of stock was sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, July 24. The insider BARRATT CRAIG H sold 2,500 shares worth $1.31M. RUBASH MARK J sold 150 shares worth $81,549. The insider Brogna Salvatore sold $1.48 million. The insider Myriam Curet sold 1,100 shares worth $548,103. $1.57 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Johnson Amal M on Tuesday, July 24.