Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.09 million, up from 97,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19 million shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 12.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,584 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24M, up from 38,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. Morrow J William also sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Cuffe Michael S. had sold 5,313 shares worth $665,487. 83,298 shares were sold by Perlin Jonathan B, worth $10.16M on Wednesday, July 25. On Thursday, July 26 Wyatt Christopher F. sold $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 6,419 shares. Another trade for 5,081 shares valued at $720,994 was made by Englebright Jane D. on Wednesday, November 7. Reiner Deborah M had sold 237 shares worth $26,670.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etf (EFV) by 12,498 shares to 117,179 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc New (NYSE:DAL) by 77,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,238 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $699,420 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,163 shares valued at $945,940 was sold by GALANTI RICHARD A. $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was made by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.29 million was made by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 116,739 shares to 80,244 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 12,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,812 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

