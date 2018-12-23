American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 31.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 532,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $337.29 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 3.70M shares traded or 91.04% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 12.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 4,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.47 million, up from 303,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concho Resources to buy RSP Permian in $9.5B all-stock deal – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho Resources: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Sees More Mergers in Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 30, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $343,100 was sold by BEAL STEVEN L. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $1.47 million was sold by Nelson Erick. The insider Moncrief Lee Price sold $559,451.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold CXO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 186.48 million shares or 21.25% more from 153.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Lc holds 2,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management accumulated 85,411 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 634,790 shares. 44,039 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 7,966 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 97,776 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 1,423 shares. Amica Mutual owns 4,809 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading LP reported 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 27,860 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). South Dakota Council holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 35,342 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $102.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.43M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $66.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 26,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,474 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Among 33 analysts covering Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Concho Resources Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, December 9 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Friday, August 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 5. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 1 by Bernstein. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 25. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $87 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Monday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, September 30 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 27 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, August 30.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,145 shares to 381,385 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 22,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,468 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $252,018. 10,000 shares were sold by ROCHE VINCENT, worth $850,000 on Thursday, November 1. SICCHITANO KENTON J sold 7,210 shares worth $685,411. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.01M was made by STATA RAY on Tuesday, August 28. $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were sold by Cotter Martin. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At $94.77, Is It Time To Buy Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to its Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 8,356 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 148 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 331 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,556 shares. Blackrock owns 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 24.27M shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 515,753 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 36,920 were accumulated by Nbw Ltd Llc. Cna stated it has 40,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 19,070 shares stake. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.31% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Eastern State Bank holds 0.96% or 159,932 shares in its portfolio.