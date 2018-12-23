Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc sold 3,819 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc holds 1,485 shares with $249,000 value, down from 5,304 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 1,954 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 160,391 shares with $36.21M value, down from 162,345 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $193 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 16.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. Shares for $1.93 million were sold by CUTLER PAUL I. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $3.07 million was sold by ROBO JAMES L. Kelliher Joseph T sold 8,035 shares worth $1.39M. Pimentel Armando Jr also sold $6.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. $267,206 worth of stock was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 19,731 shares valued at $3.55M was sold by Sieving Charles E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 8,909 shares. Palo Cap Inc holds 31,135 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.98 million shares. Suntrust Banks reported 340,172 shares. Maple Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,042 shares. Bender Robert And reported 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 1,372 shares. Mitchell Capital Management has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). South State Corporation invested in 11,385 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 0.8% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waddell Reed Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Estabrook Cap invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 377,272 are owned by M&T Bankshares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81 million for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 7. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) stake by 7,589 shares to 347,674 valued at $14.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) stake by 12,874 shares and now owns 140,431 shares. Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

