Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had an increase of 53.26% in short interest. HIIQ’s SI was 4.45 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 53.26% from 2.91 million shares previously. With 931,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s short sellers to cover HIIQ’s short positions. The SI to Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo’s float is 48.94%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69M shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Moody’s Corp (MCO) stake by 4.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 3,600 shares as Moody’s Corp (MCO)’s stock declined 17.73%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 91,540 shares with $15.31M value, up from 87,940 last quarter. Moody’s Corp now has $25.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 2.32M shares traded or 77.29% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Leucadia to Continue to Pursue Opportunistic Merchant Banking Strategy; 30/04/2018 – DYNAGAS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – WESTMORELAND OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of A1 To The City Of Lawrenceburg, Ky; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SR SECURED TO Caa2,; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative From Stable On Vivat N.V.’s Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S EXPECTS THAT THE INDIAN ECONOMY WILL GROW 7.6% IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 6.2% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Yanlord’s Proposed Usd Notes; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Fl Dept. Of Trans. State Infrastructure Bank Pool Program On Review For Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – DANMARKS SKIBSKREDIT AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Among 2 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Friday, December 14 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 7. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, September 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,081 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd Co has 143,682 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,800 shares stake. Schwab Charles Management Inc stated it has 68,536 shares. Foundry Ltd Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Pier Capital Limited Liability Com reported 80,279 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks owns 30,445 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 62,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp invested in 0.01% or 3,305 shares. Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Principal Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership owns 4,944 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 26,342 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 18,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. Murley Robert S bought $200,510 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $148,000 was made by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, August 1.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.33 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 318,631 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 2,461 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 33,000 shares. Ycg Limited Liability accumulated 4.35% or 131,047 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 616,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 431,739 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,870 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Arrowstreet LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 340,229 shares. 3,605 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 7 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Moody’s had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $172 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Monday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity. $819,846 worth of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) was sold by Worrall Blair.