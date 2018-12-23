Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) had an increase of 6.32% in short interest. ASYS’s SI was 1.08M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.32% from 1.01M shares previously. With 90,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s short sellers to cover ASYS’s short positions. The SI to Amtech Systems Inc’s float is 9.5%. The stock decreased 6.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 115,009 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has declined 49.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $19,804 activity. HASS ROBERT T sold $19,804 worth of stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.56 million. It operates in three divisions: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. DEVITRE DINYAR S also sold $184,966 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares.

